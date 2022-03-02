Tanzania: 1.3bn/ - to Improve Water Quality, Quantity in Dar es Salaam, Coast Regions

EFFORTS to improve water quality and quantity as well as protection of watershed biodiversity in Dar es Salaam and Coast regions have received a financial boost of 600,000 US dollars (about 1.3bn/-) through the Dar es Salaam Water Security Project.

The three-year project has been funded by the Tanzania Breweries Limited (TBL) and will be implemented by World Wild Fund (WWF) Tanzania and Wami-Ruvu Basin Water Board (WRBWB) between this year and 2025.

It will be undertaken through Bankable Nature based Solutions (BNbS) in the Msimbazi, Mzinga and Ruvu rivers sub-catchments which covers a total area of approximately 18,000 square kilometres and provides water and related environment services to approximately 6.5 million people.

Speaking during the launch of the initiative in Dar es Salaam yesterday, Deputy Minister for Water, Ms Maryprisca Mahundi, said restoration and preservation of ecosystems for water is among targets of the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

"It is our hope that the Dar es Salaam Water Security Project will address the quality and quantity of water in Dar es Salaam city and Coast regions. However, we should endeavor to protect water sources," Ms Mahundi declared.

The Director of WRBWB, Eng. Elibariki Mmassy, said Wami-Ruvu basin is among nine basins in the country and hence the need to protect and conserve its water sources.

He mentioned some of the challenges facing the basin as increased population which has led to increased demand for water, climate change in addition to flooding and degradation of water sources.

The Managing Director of TBL, Mr Jose Moran, said the company decided to support the project because many countries in Sub-Saharan Africa have abundant water resources but there are communities which do not have access to clean and safe water.

"We do hope that once the project starts then more private companies will join and support the project," he stated.

Country Director of WWF Tanzania, Dr Amani Ngusaru, said the support by TBL was seed money to start the project, urging other private companies to support implementation of the initiative.

"There is a huge task ahead of restoring the ecosystems along the basins," he noted.

The project setup is aligned with the overall principle of Integrated Water Resource Management (IWRM) approach to ensure the coordinated development of water resources with a view to optimising social and economic welfare without compromising their sustainability.

Its implementation will include construction of two water storage dams, cattle troughs, erection of beacons to demarcate water sources as well as recycling of plastic wastes and planting of trees in an area covering 200 hectares in the basins.