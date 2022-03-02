Tanzania: Govt Shelves Fuel Levy to Check Skyrocketing Pump Prices

THE government has removed a 100/- fuel levy per litre of petroleum, diesel, and kerosene for three months starting tomorrow in response to the rising prices of oil in the world market

Oil prices at the pump across the world have been on the rise for a while, with the Russia-Ukraine ongoing conflict set to make those prices skyrocket even more.

Looking to reduce the burden for citizens, the government through the Ministry of Energy yesterday, announced the decision to shelve fuel levies, stating that the rising prices in the world market is also having a negative impact through increased costs in Tanzania.

"In order to deal with the situation, the government has removed 100/- which was supposed to be paid as petroleum levy for every litre of petrol, diesel and kerosene from March to May 2022, while it continues to monitor the situation in the world market," reads part of the statement.

It added; "Much as the decision will reduce collection of revenues to the tune of 30bn/- per month, the government has deemed it important to protect people against the effects of changes of oil prices in the world."

If not for the government's latest decision, motorists would have been forced to dig deeper into their pocket to buy fuel starting this month due to the mentioned factors.

The statement issued by the Ministry of Energy said Minister of the docket, Mr January Makamba has approved and signed amendments of regulations covering the tariffs.

The decision by the ministry is in line with directives by President Samia Suluhu Hassan during a meeting with the ministry's officials and other institutions dealing with the sector on October 5, last year.

During the meeting, the stakeholders discussed measures to reduce prices of the commodity by trimming down tariffs to the tune of 102bn/-.

After the decision by the minister, the new prices to be announced by the Energy and Water Utilities Authority (EWURA) on March 2, 2022, will consider the changes made by the minister.

Commenting on the development, an economist-cum-banker, Dr Hildebrand Shayo, said the decision to lower 100/- from each litter is right and demonstrates how government led by President Samia is keen on ensuring Tanzanians get enough time to get prepared, should time come to face the real market price.

"This reduction would mean a lot to normal citizens, because a fall in oil prices will lead to a reduction in transport and fuel costs for businesses. Consumers will also benefit from the lower prices of transport and fuel," he noted.

Dr Shayo reasoned further that the lower oil prices for the proposed three months will excellently increase people's disposable income and enable them to spend more on other goods.

Oil is the most traded commodity and has a significant bearing on cost of production, transport costs, and when not managed well and timely can cause unintended inflation and can lead to higher rates of economic growth, he explained.

The Head of Research and Financial Analytics at Alpha Capital, Mr Imani Muhingo, said although the decision will reduce government revenue, the move is commendable, considering the cost effect fuel has on almost everything.

Mr Muhingo pointed to the fact that the price of fuel is skyrocketing globally and thus if left unchecked may increase inflation.

A senior economist and former Executive Director of Economic and Social Research Foundation (ESRF), Dr Bohela Lunogelo, commended the decision, describing it as a relief to the people who have been struggling with increasing prices of oil.