Liberia: Female Coach Dean Names 25 Players for Guinea's Match

The technical staff of the U-17 female national team of Liberia headed by Coach Famatta Dean has released a provisional list of 25 players, ahead of their U-17 World Cup Qualifiers with Guinea this Sunday, 6 March at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS) in Monrovia.

The list, which is evenly matched with players from both Women Upper League and Women Lower League, created a year ago includes 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 7 midfielders and 7 strikers.

The selection includes Blanco's goalkeeper Asata Dulleh, lead promising defenders Blessing Browne and Irene Marie Butler, Soccer Ambassador's midfielder Louise Brown and New Georgia Star's Laurene Sakila.

Coach Dean also selected striker Edwardline Jackson of Ambassadors FC and Antoinette Keamue of JUST FC.

Meanwhile, Security Expert Guard Agency of Liberia (SEGAL) has received praises from the Ministry of Youth and Sports for its services during the 2021 national county sports meet.

Minister Zeogar Wilson notes that SEGAL security guards that were assigned at the Samuel Kenyon Doe Sports Complex in Paynesville exhibited a high level of professionalism which contributed to the county meet successes.

Minister Wilson says SEGAL's professionalism also helped the Organizers to generate more than one hundred eighty-seven thousand united states dollars ($187,00.00 USD) as gate intake from the final rounds of the county meet.

Speaking to reporters recently, he said the amount is the highest recorded by the county meet, expressing appreciation to SEGAL for the gains.

According to him, SEGAL working with the Police curtailed illegal entrance into the SKD Sports Complex, while ensuring that ticket holders enter smoothly.

The 2021/2022 National County Sports Meet was trouble-free at the various entrances and in the stands as SEGAL personnel took complete charge of the event, listening and educating fans about their movements during the games.

Entrances were not blocked by fans like in the past as SEGAL personnel ensured that fans with tickets were positioned in queues and checked before being allowed into the stadium.

The Security Expert Guards Agency of Liberia is managed by Momo Tarnue Cyrus, as Chief Executive Officer.