Liberia: Government Urged to Protect Children's Rights

The national speaker of the Liberian Children Parliament Joel Gray calls on government ministries, "especially those under obligation to protect rights of children " to double up efforts in the fight against malpractices that affect children in the country.

He says children today are victims of negative practices because they are vulnerable in society and "their rights are unprotected, not respected and seriously violated across the political sub-divisions of Liberia."

Speaking to the NewDawn on Tuesday, March 1st, 2022 Speaker Gray said children have been reduced to selling petty commodities between cars and in various communities just to get a living, and as a result, many of them are sexually molested and abused.

He recommends that to remedy the situation, the Children Parliament should be the face of the current FGM roadmap drafted by the government relative to donations and other activities.

Speaker Gray's call comes amidst the recent official launch of the Anti-SGBV national call center and announcement of three years moratorium on female genital mutilation (FGM) in Liberia.

He says there's no way government can effectively address trafficking, rape, and violence, without the involvement of the Children Parliament.

He calls on the ministry of education to redouble efforts towards compulsory free education for children and also that the 2011 children's law of Liberia be taught in schools as constitutionally required.

However, he lauds the Government of Liberia for the step taken to suspend FGM in the country, something, he says was needed to be done at the inception of the Weah administration.

Meanwhile, on behalf of the 200,000 children of Liberia Speaker Gray says the Parliament looks forward to working with government as it ensures the voices of Liberian children are heard.