Nigeria: 12 Burnt to Death in Kano Auto Crash

No fewer than 12 persons were burnt to death in an auto crash involving a Toyota Hiace bus and a J5 bus along the Kano-Kaduna expressway, Monday.

The spokesman, Kano State Fire Service, Saminu Yusif, who disclosed this, yesterday, said the accident claimed the lives of all passengers on board.

According to Yusif: "We received an emergency call around 15:00hrs from Isah Mai Fetur on Monday at our fire station in Kura LGA informing us of a road accident/fire at Tsamawa Town Garun Malam Local Government Area.

"Our men swung into action and found out that two commercial vehicles, a Toyota Hiace bus collided with a J5 (unknown registration number) and in the process engulfed by fire.

"A total of 12 persons were involved, 11 from the Toyota Hiace bus, which was heading to Kano from Zaria Road, and one person in the J5 bus, which was from Kano to Kaduna.

"All victims were found dead due to the fire incident. We also found it difficult to identify their names and ages due to the incident."

2 dead, many injured as passenger bus collided with Police truck in Ibadan.

In a related incident, two persons, yesterday, lost their lives at Moniya in Akinyele Local Government Area of Oyo State, when a 12-passager bus collided with a truck impounded by Police.

It was gathered that the victims were traders, a National Youth Service Corp, NYSC, member and primary school pupils.

It was also gathered that several others, who sustained injuries, in the accident, were all referred to the University College Hospital, UCH, and Adeoyo General Hospital after first aid was administered to them at local government General Hospital, Moniya.

"We later heard that two or three persons died at UCH. Some sustained life threatened injuries. Broken legs, fractures and alike," An eyewitness said.

Confirming the death of his cousin to our correspondent, Mr Kehinde Adeniran, said although she was rushed to the UCH when the incident happened, she later gave up the ghost around 12:30 pm.

"Mrs Funmilayo Adewoye is my cousin and she did not survive the injury after the accident. They were already at their destination when the accident happened. She was 41 years old. It pains. I have phoned her daughter and grandma and they are on their way from Oyo town," Adeniran stated.