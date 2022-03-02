Tanzania: Mwinyi Orders Enforcement of Indicative Sugar Prices in Zanzibar

Zanzibar — PRESIDENT Hussein Mwinyi on Monday ordered the Zanzibar Fair Competition Commission (ZFCC) to enforce indicative prices on sugar or risk their existence.

"Unless they (ZFCC) effectively enforce these prices, they will have no justification to exist; and here I'm not joking," President Mwinyi told the second press conference of his newly introduced system to talk to the media monthly.

Dr Mwinyi said the government has reviewed all taxes on foodstuffs and decided to halve import duty on sugar from 25 to 12.5 per cent to suppress the rising costs of living in the islands.

He said under the new taxation regime, sugar's maximum prices per kilogramme will be 1,900/- and 2,000/- in Unguja and Pemba, respectively, advising traders to heed the government directive.

The Isles leader tasked ZFCC to enforce the new prices, saying they will be held accountable should traders snub the government instruction.

President Mwinyi derided reluctance by some businesspeople to use the Zanzibar Revenue Board's (ZRB) Virtual Fiscal Management System (VFMS) as untenable, saying the new revenue collection system is legal and inevitable.

"The system might have its challenges; every new thing has difficulties but there is no alternative to it," said the president, directing ZRB to work out an arrangement to allow installment payments for the VFMS device, which costs 400,000/-.

The isles leader maintained that it was through effective collection of taxes, especially the value added tax, that the government will ably finance the huge development projects and provide social services to wananchi.

Fielding questions from a fully packed press conference hall at Vuga-based State House, Dr Mwinyi said the public servants' verification has uncovered 600 ghost workers whom the government has already deleted from its payroll.

He said the 600 vacancies will be filled with real workers for deployment in various sectors, especially health and education.

The president admitted shortage of workers in the health sector but blamed the problem partly to poor distribution of the few available resources.

He said there are some overstaffed departments, especially in urban centres, at the expenses of starving rural health facilities.

"The problem of shortage can be slightly mitigated through proper and even deployment of the few available medics," he said.

Responding to a question on stranded Ukrainians in Zanzibar, he said reports indicate that currently there are over 900 tourists from the troubled East European nation.

"We are in conversations with the hotels where they had been staying to see how we can help them," President Mwinyi said, noting that the government might forfeit its taxes on hotels accommodating the Ukrainians.

President Mwinyi described the 'Sema na Rais Mwinyi,' system that allows members of the public to register their complaints with the president's office as a great success, saying 73 per cent of the registered grievances have been addressed.