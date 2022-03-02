Tanzania: Make Kili Marathon a Global Event - PM

PRIME Minister Kassim Majaliwa has said the government led by President Samia Suluhu Hassan will make various efforts to ensure sports sector advances to the upper level since sports are more than entertainment to the public.

On Sunday, he addressed the public athletes and athletics stakeholders during the 20th edition of the Kilimanjaro Marathon at the Moshi Cooperative University (MOCU) ground in Moshi.

The PM suggested the race be called the Kilimanjaro International Marathon as it involves many nations worldwide.

"This event helps us build health, friendship, promote entrepreneurship, and strengthen tourism industry. Sports are sources of economy. I have been informed that this race has involved more than 12,000 runners from more than 55 nations worldwide. This is a huge number, and it is a great benefit to our country as through these athletes it enables our country to earn a lot."

The Premier further noted that apart from improving the country's economy, sports also stimulate good health and protect individuals from diseases.

Meanwhile, the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Culture, Arts and Sports and the Ministry of Natural Resources and Tourism to work with the organisers of the Kilimanjaro Marathon to further promote tourist opportunities and various attractions for the benefit of the nation.

"The Kilimanjaro Marathon is a major brand in and out of the country, so I am sure its opportunities if used properly, will help increase the number of tourists in the country."

Also, the Prime Minister has instructed the Ministry of Education, Science and Technology to review the Basic Education curriculum for teaching sports education and establishing sports centres (Sports Academy) so that children are nurtured to develop their talents.

"This will enable our country to have skilled and talented players who will be able to represent our nation well in the international competitions. In addition, we all recognise that sports are more than just entertainment and have the potential to provide employment locally and abroad."

"The Ministry of Foreign Affairs and East African Cooperation through our Ambassadors should consider the possibility of providing training opportunities for sports instructors who will help sharpen our teams. The time has come for sports to be taken seriously as, among other things, sports have the potential to boost our GDP."

He said the presence of the sport is an excellent opportunity to promote sports tourism. "Participants in this sport and athletics get the opportunity to do tourism in our various attractions such as Mount Kilimanjaro, Serengeti, Ngorongoro, Zanzibar and other places."

Speaking on the use of cable cars to climb Mount Kilimanjaro, the Prime Minister called on the project participants to develop a strategic plan for its implementation that will analyse the environmental impact and employment, especially for many young tourists in the area.