Tanzania: DSE Bull Run Continues

opinion

Domestic listed equities on the Dar es Salaam Stock Exchange (DSE) closed positive in the trading week ending 25th February.

The domestic index Tanzania Share Index (TSI) appreciated by 0.25 per cent to close at 3799.02 points. Total market capitalisation went down by 0.6 per cent to 16.24 trillion contributed by fall in prices of some cross listed stocks; domestic market capitalisation went up by 0.25 per cent and an overall gain of 6.57 per cent year-to date.

Last week's market direction can be largely attributed to gains recorded in large and mid-cap stocks in Banking and Industrial.

Some of the market gainers include DSE (4.8 per cent), Tanga Cement (1.64 per cent), NMB (1.49 per cent), NICO (1.47 per cent), and Twiga Cement (1.47 per cent). Turnover for the week was 1.43bn/-, Swissport was the dominating counter recording turnover of 531m/- 37.1 per cent of the entire weekly turnover.

Other counters that recorded trades above 10m/- include CRDB 372.9m/-, TPCC 272.7m/-, NMB 162.2m/-, NICO 25.6m/-, DCB 22.7m/-, DSE 16.9m/-, Jatu 16.3m/-.

Turnover in a stock indicates better liquidity which means that it is easier to sell the stock in the market.

Primary market activities

The Bank of Tanzania (BoT) was in the market on Wednesday 23, 2022 all bills on offer were fully subscribed with the 91 and 364 day bill receiving a subscription rate of 500 per cent and 282.5 per cent respectively.

The BoT offered 1.0bn/- for the 35-day maturity Treasury bill while 1.7bn/- was offered for the 91-day bill, it also offered 3.0bn/- and 72.7bn/- for 182-day and 364-day maturities respectively.

All the bills on offer were subscribed, with the weighted average yields for all except the 91 day bill slightly dropped as demand increases to compete for the money market instruments.

The 364-day bill slightly reduced, from 4.96 per cent to 4.81 per cent loosing 15 basis points, the 182-day bill lost 5 basis points to reach 3.53 per cent from 3.58 per cent, 91-day bill gained 28 basis point to 3.00 per cent from 2.72 per cent and the 35-day bill lost 1 basis point to reach 2.50 per cent from 2.51 per cent.

Secondary market activities

Activities in the secondary market significantly increased last week mirroring our forecast. Yields slightly continuing to fall on the long end of the yield curve, the value of bonds traded increased by 120.3 per cent to 149.46bn/- from 67.83bn/- recorded last week.

This figure is among the highest traded in a week, more than half the entire volume traded during the month of January 2022 (288bn/-). We see the relatively lower yields right now could be favourable for investors looking to sell their bonds bought in years before 2021 when bonds were trading at a discount. No corporate bonds where traded this week.

This week the Bank of Tanzania will auction a 2-year treasury bond, we expect the auction to over-subscribe with yield further falling as investor's liquidity preference makes short term papers attractive.

Market activities increased for the trading week ending 25th February relative to the previous week.

Treasury bonds traded in the week include 5,7,10, 15, 20 and 25 year Treasury bonds. Increased activities last week was partly attributed to increased appetite for bonds on the long end of the curve, moreover as no new Treasury bond issuance within the week.

The 20 year Treasury bond was the most traded with 78 trades out of 117 total trades for the week (66 per cent), recording a high yield of 16.17 per cent and low of 11.06 per cent. The 5 year Treasury bond recorded a high yield of 14.18 per cent and low of 8.7 per cent. 7 year bond was traded once recording a yield of 12.04 per cent.

The 10 year Treasury bond recorded a high yield of 9.49 per cent and low of 8.25 per cent. The 15 year Treasury bond recorded a high yield of 14.4 per cent and low of 8.5 per cent. The 25 year bond had a high yield of 14.19 per cent and low yield of 11.80 per cent

We expect less trading activities in the secondary market this week, as the Bank of Tanzania will be auctioning a two-year Treasury bond.

Outlook

Treasury bonds have now become unattractive to investors, which limit further downward pressure on yields; furthermore, we expect the aggressive pricing in auctions causing yields to fall to slightly reduce in the upcoming 25 year Treasury bond auction in March. It is also important for investors to understand what is causing the downward shift in yields prior to making an investment decision.

Our view of the market remains bullish as we forecast the Domestic listed stocks index (TSI) to continue on a positive momentum, reflecting a "glass half full" outlook based on still-strong corporate sales and profit growth resulting from acute economic growth, measured inflation and low interest rates.

These factors suggest a favourable backdrop for stocks, with the potential for more subdued gains when we enter second quarter of 2022 as companies prepare to release their 2021 audited financials. Performance of the equity market will continue to be vibrant; we expect more positive price appreciation on some stocks which will drive the domestic index higher.

The writer is a Chief Executive Officer of Zan Securities--a capital markets and securities authority licensed dealer and a member of the DSE.