Tanzania: IGP Sirro Orders Crackdown on Burglars, Motorcycle Criminals

Inspector General of Police (IGP) Simon Sirro has instructed the police force to crackdown burglars and motorcycle riders currently committing crimes in the communities at an alarming rate.

He admitted the criminal act is now widespread and needs some 'cleanup'. Sirro said the police and local leaders must mobilize participatory security groups to wrestle the criminal acts.

"The Bodaboda riders must obey their driving license terms and conditions and avoid engaging in any criminal groups," Sirro said on Tuesday during his impromptu visit at Stakishari police post in Dar es Salaam.