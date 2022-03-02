South Africa: Presidency to Receive Volume 3 of State Capture Inquiry Report

1 March 2022
Government of South Africa (Pretoria)
press release

The Presidency will later today, Tuesday, 1 March 2022, formally receive a third volume of the report of the Judicial Commission of Inquiry into Allegations of State Capture, Corruption and Fraud in the Public Sector.

The Presidency will publish this part of the report shortly after it is presented to the Director-General in The Presidency, Ms Phindile Baleni by the Secretary of the Commission, Prof Itumeleng Mosala. The handover is expected around 17h30, with the public release of the report taking place around 19h00.

Acting Chief Justice and Commission Chairperson, Judge Raymond Zondo presented the first volume of the report to President Cyril Ramaphosa at the Union Buildings, Pretoria on 4 January 2022. The second volume was handed to the Presidency on 1 February 2022.

The Gauteng High Court in Pretoria recently granted the Commission an additional two months - to the end of April 2022 - to complete its work.

Commensurately, the High Court granted the President an extension of four months from receipt of the full report to present to Parliament an implementation plan in response to the report.

All reports can be found on The Presidency's website: thepresidency.gov.za.

