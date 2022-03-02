Africa: Lafarge Africa PLC to Pay Shareholders N1.6 Billion Final Dividend

2 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Oge Udegbunam

Dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names are on Lafarge's register as of close of business on April 1.

Lafarge Africa Plc will pay shareholders a final dividend of 100 kobo per unit of its 50 Kobo ordinary share, translating to N1.610 billion, the manufacturing company said Tuesday.

Lafarge Africa said the dividend will be paid to shareholders whose names are on its register of members as of close of business on April 1.

The register will be closed from April 4 to April 8 to allow payment of dividend on April 22.

The company said dividends will be paid to shareholders who have completed the e-dividend registration and mandated the registrar to pay their dividends directly into their bank accounts.

"E-Dividend Registration Shareholders who are yet to complete the e-dividend registration are advised to download the Registrars e-Dividend Mandate Activation Form," it said.

"Dividend Shareholders with dividend warrants and share certificates that have remained unclaimed or are yet to be presented for payment or returned for validation are advised to complete the e dividend registration or contact the Registrar."

