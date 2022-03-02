Tanzania: Over 50% of Milk Produced in Katavi Wasted

Mpanda — MORE than 50 per cent of 26.5 million litres of milk produced in the Katavi region annually are wasted due to the lack of modern processing factories and markets.

Available statistics show that more than 5,000 litres of milk are produced daily and sold on the streets.

Ministry of Livestock and Fisheries Permanent Secretary, Mr Tixon Nzunda was so briefed by Katavi Regional Livestock Officer, Dr Zediel Mhando. The PS was laying a a foundation stone for the MSS Milk Processing factory at Nsimbo council in Mpanda district, Katavi region owned by Mr Malik Salum.

The PS commended Mr Salum for establishing the milk processing factory, saying it is a milestone for the region's plans to have many industries in the precinct.

"Tanzanians should be encouraged to drink milk. Unfortunately, Katavi residents are among Tanzanians with the lowest milk consumption... Let us change this trend," he said.

Katavi region Livestock Officer, Dr Mhando told the PS that though 26.5 million litres of milk are produced in the region yet the challenge is how to make value addition.

According to Mr Salum, the diary factory whose construction is scheduled for completion in May this year will have the capacity of processing 1,000 litres of milk daily.

He said the equipment for the construction of the MSS milk processing factory has been imported from India