South Africa: Dudu Myeni Loved Louis Vuitton, Especially When Stuffed With R300,000 Bosasa Cash

Report finds Dudu Myeni received a Louis Vuitton bag stuffed with R300,000 bribe and helped halt the Bosasa corruption probe. Former president Jacob Zuma's confidante, docket-squasher-in-chief, and his charity's chairperson, is in a lot of trouble.

Dudu Myeni, the chairperson of the Jacob Zuma Foundation, facilitated corruption and influenced the former head of state to favour Bosasa, the Commission of Inquiry into State Capture has found.

Part Three of the commission's report has established that late Bosasa boss Gavin Watson gave Myeni a Louis Vuitton bag containing a R300,000 bribe - she was over the moon, he told Angelo Agrizzi. Agrizzi spilt the beans on what Commission chairperson Judge Raymond Zondo says was "industrial-scale corruption" by the facilities management company, which won R2.3-billion in tenders between 2000 and 2016 and paid out R75-million to bribe politicians, government officials and corruption influencers like Myeni.

Myeni first dodged the Commission when summoned to appear before it and then chose to stay silent rather than incriminate herself, but Zondo has made damning findings against her nevetheless.

The Commission has corroborated or confirmed Agrizzi's testimony that she received regular R300,000 payments ostensibly for the Foundation. The former Bosasa COO said he thought he was...