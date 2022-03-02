South Africa: Vincent Smith Breached Oath of MPs, Says Commission in Report On Bosasa

analysis

Former ANC parliamentarian and corruption accused Vincent Smith 'breached the oath sworn by Members of Parliament to uphold the Constitution and to perform their work to the best of their abilities', the Zondo Commission says in the latest volume of its report, this time focused on Bosasa.

Corruption accused ex-MP Vincent Smith has been referred to authorities for investigation after the release of Part 3 of the report by the Zondo Commission into Allegations of State Capture.

The report was released on Tuesday and focused extensively, in four parts, on the company Bosasa which secured government tenders and whose big-shots, Angelo Agrizzi and Gavin Watson, handed out extensive bribes.

Smith was an ANC MP between 1999 and 2019, where he sat on several oversight committees, including that of Correctional Services. Between 1999 and 2014, he was chairperson of the committee.

During the commission and before, in media reports, it emerged that Smith's daughter had her overseas study fees paid by Bosasa and that Smith received monthly payments from the company. Smith denied these allegations, claiming his daughter's fees were a loan.

In addition, security upgrades at his Roodepoort home after a 2014 burglary were allegedly paid for by Bosasa. According...