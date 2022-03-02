Uganda: "Individuals Are Behind Recent Spate of School Fires" - Lukwago

1 March 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

Kampala Lord Mayor, Erias Lukwago has tasked police to carry out serious investigations that have gutted schools in the past, adding that Ugandans are tired of empty promises.

"Every time it happens, they are promising that they are going to do investigations and take action accordingly and that is where the matter ends," said Lukwago shortly after visiting Bilal Islamic Primary School in Bwaise where fire razed down student's dormitories.

A fire at dormitories of senior one and two male students destroyed the learner's property including books and beddings.

Lukwago said that the recent fires that have been reported in schools within Kampala are deliberately orchestrated and nothing accidental.

"I have no doubt about it from my own examination .Systematically, there is a pattern the way they happen. From the fire that gutted Kibedi School in Kawempe here, Good Times here, now Bilal and a couple of others. You would see that this is intentional. There are individuals behind it," he said.

He noted that it is unfortunate that police are not telling Ugandans the findings from their investigations.

"We are saying this time round the investigations should be serious and they should tell us exactly what is happening and action should be taken against the perpetrators, "he said.

Kawempe Division Mayor, Emmanuel Sserunjoji said the leadership at the division shall make recommendations that all schools with boarding schools have cameras and their electrical wiring system be checked annually to ensure its integrity.

Kampala Metropolitan deputy Police spokesperson Luke Owoyesigyire said that the clues investigators have so far gathered from the scene indicate that electricity sparks occurred at Bilal before the fire outbreak in the dormitories.

"Two boys' dormitories were destroyed, but currently the information from the ground we have indicates that the fire was caused by electricity sparks, though this is yet to be confirmed, " he said.

