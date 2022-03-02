South Africa: Premier Winde to Appear Before Provincial Legislature After Albert Fritz Is Fired

analysis

After the sacking of his Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will now have to appear before the provincial legislature.

Today (Wednesday), Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will appear before the provincial legislature over the investigation and subsequent firing of his MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz.

Winde's virtual appearance before the legislature's Oversight Committee on Community Safety, Cultural Affairs and Sports will take place at 10am. Committee chairperson Reagen Allen said on Tuesday that it was "critical that the decisions taken thus far are accounted for in the legislature and that members of the provincial parliament, and indeed the public, have an opportunity to deliberate and interrogate the process followed by the premier."

Winde made headlines on Tuesday after firing Fritz. This followed an independent investigation by advocate Jennifer Williams, which found sufficient credibility in allegations of sexual misconduct and of alcohol abuse and "sufficient evidence of Mr Fritz creating an environment that is conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually".

Winde stated: "I...