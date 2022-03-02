South Africa: Premier Winde to Appear Before Provincial Legislature After Albert Fritz Is Fired

1 March 2022
Daily Maverick (Johannesburg)
analysis By Suné Payne

After the sacking of his Community Safety MEC Albert Fritz in connection with allegations of sexual misconduct, Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will now have to appear before the provincial legislature.

Today (Wednesday), Western Cape Premier Alan Winde will appear before the provincial legislature over the investigation and subsequent firing of his MEC for Community Safety, Albert Fritz.

Winde's virtual appearance before the legislature's Oversight Committee on Community Safety, Cultural Affairs and Sports will take place at 10am. Committee chairperson Reagen Allen said on Tuesday that it was "critical that the decisions taken thus far are accounted for in the legislature and that members of the provincial parliament, and indeed the public, have an opportunity to deliberate and interrogate the process followed by the premier."

Winde made headlines on Tuesday after firing Fritz. This followed an independent investigation by advocate Jennifer Williams, which found sufficient credibility in allegations of sexual misconduct and of alcohol abuse and "sufficient evidence of Mr Fritz creating an environment that is conducive to sexual harassment, or alternatively, taking advantage of young women sexually".

Read in Daily Maverick: Albert Fritz deemed 'not fit and proper', fired from provincial cabinet after sexual misconduct probe

Winde stated: "I...

Read the full story on Daily Maverick.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Daily Maverick. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X