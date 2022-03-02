South Africa: Bosasa's Spending and Shopping Spree - Corrupt State Contracts Worth Over R2bn and Bribes Exceeding R75 Million

analysis

Bosasa targeted the Department of Correctional Services and public entities including the South African Post Office and Airports Company South Africa, enabling it to benefit handsomely from unlawful state contracts.

Between 2000 and 2016, facilities company Bosasa used its connections to prominent politicians and to high- and low-ranking government department officials to receive R2.37-billion in tainted contracts from the state.

To unlawfully win this contract haul, Bosasa cut corners by awarding bribes worth R75.7-million to public sector officials over the same period (16 years).

It's a small price to pay to extract billions of rands from the Department of Correctional Services and state-owned enterprises including the South African Post Office (Sapo) and Airports Company South Africa (Acsa).

These figures, which indicate that Bosasa ran a scheme of bribery in exchange for public sector contracts, are included in the third part of the State Capture report, published by the Zondo Commission and the Presidency on Tuesday.

The report doesn't offer new information on Bosasa's modus operandi, as investigative journalists like Adriaan Basson have doggedly uncovered the company's entrenched corrupt practices. But the report reminds readers that Bosasa relied heavily on bribing government officials to win lucrative contracts.

"Corruption was central to...