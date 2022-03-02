Uganda: "Use Your Phone Camera to Expose NRM's Excesses" - Bobi Wine

1 March 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Muhamadi Matovu

The National Unity Platform (NUP) has accused the government of continuing to torture its supporters even amidst the current outpouring of protest against the acts countrywide.

In a press conference on Monday morning, the party paraded another victim of torture who was wheeled to the briefing on a hospital bed at the party offices in Kamwokya.

Speaking to the group of NRM defectors from north and eastern Uganda, the leader of the party ,Robert Kyagulanyi alias Bobi Wine said Yasin Busuwa was abducted in November 2021 and taken through horrendous torture, and then finally dumped in Nakawa area few days ago.

"We are doing our best to rehabilitate him as comrades, and get him the treatment he needs. One day, there will be accountability for these crimes against humanity. We don't like to parade people in such a condition because we know it demoralises people but again we have to do it," he noted.

Kyagulanyi said their biggest weapon at the moment to expose the bad things done the regime has been and will always be the use of phone cameras and the media at large since they don't have any other means to retaliate.

He warned the group of NRM's big pockets, adding that they will always try to lure them back using all forms of incentives.

"We appreciate them for joining us, but they must understand that what they have joined is not just a political party but a revolutionary force, working to remove a dictatorship. Therefore, they should expect the dictatorship to use violence and compromise to deter them off course. I encouraged them to stand firm and resist," he said.

He told the group that defecting from NRM is not enough but working for the people of Uganda and their interest in the most important thing at the moment.

Those who joined NUP are from Acholi, Lango, West-Nile and Karamoja sub regions. Others came from the Rwenzori sub-region.

