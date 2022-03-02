Malawi: Mzuni Suspends Lecturers

2 March 2022
Nyasa Times (Leeds)
By Phillip Pasula

Mzuzu University, the only public university in the northern region of Malawi, has suspended three of its lecturers and dismissed one for various offences.

According to an internal memo released by the registrar of the university, Yonamu Ngwira, the four lecturers appeared before the Academic and Senior Administrative Staff Disciplinary Committee and the outcomes are the suspensions and the dismissal.

Auden Msango, a lecturer in the Department of Languages, Cultural and Creative Studies is the one whose fate has been dismissal. The three suspensions are for Dr Leonard Chalemba, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Physics and Electronics; Mike Zulu, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Eddie Mtonga, Lecturer in the Department of Water and Sanitation.

When contacted by Nyasa Times, Mzuzu University Public Relations Officer, Cliff Kawanga, said he could not comment on the matter as he was away in Salima and did not see the memo. Registrar Yonamu Ngwira who said was in a meeting declined to disclose the actual offences committed by the lecturers.

But in the memo, Ngwira indicated that the dismissal and suspension are with effect from 1st March, 2022 and that the suspensions are for a period of three months up to 30th May,2022.

"The University wishes the affected members of staff well as they undergo the reform process," concludes Ngwira in the memo.

Read the original article on Nyasa Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nyasa Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X