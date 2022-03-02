Malawi: Mzuni Suspends Lecturers

Mzuzu University, the only public university in the northern region of Malawi, has suspended three of its lecturers and dismissed one for various offences.

According to an internal memo released by the registrar of the university, Yonamu Ngwira, the four lecturers appeared before the Academic and Senior Administrative Staff Disciplinary Committee and the outcomes are the suspensions and the dismissal.

Auden Msango, a lecturer in the Department of Languages, Cultural and Creative Studies is the one whose fate has been dismissal. The three suspensions are for Dr Leonard Chalemba, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Physics and Electronics; Mike Zulu, Senior Lecturer in the Department of Biomedical Sciences and Eddie Mtonga, Lecturer in the Department of Water and Sanitation.

When contacted by Nyasa Times, Mzuzu University Public Relations Officer, Cliff Kawanga, said he could not comment on the matter as he was away in Salima and did not see the memo. Registrar Yonamu Ngwira who said was in a meeting declined to disclose the actual offences committed by the lecturers.

But in the memo, Ngwira indicated that the dismissal and suspension are with effect from 1st March, 2022 and that the suspensions are for a period of three months up to 30th May,2022.

"The University wishes the affected members of staff well as they undergo the reform process," concludes Ngwira in the memo.