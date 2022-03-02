Malawi: Accountant General Wants Public Finance Officers Equipped With Skills in Financial Management

The Account General Jean Munyenyembe has equipping public finance officers with capacity skills on finance management is critical in reducing fraud and corruption.

Munyenyembe was speaking on Monday during the opening of a three-day training for the second cohort of public finance officers from government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs).

The training was organised in collaboration with Malawi Institute of Management (MIM) in Salima.

Munyenyembe observed that there are skill gaps in handling public finances across the public sector as revealed in the audit queries in the audit reports.

"Most times, there are reports of rampant cases of fraud, mis-procurement, financial management, poor record management, delay in production of financial statements and corruption within the public service," she said.

Munyenyembe said most of these cases could be easily be avoided if the public officers had capacity skills to detect and curb the malpractices.

She added that the implementation of Malawi vision 2063 requires knowledge and skilled workforce in the public service.

Munyenyembe therefore said she expect the public officers to acquire necessary skills and knowledge for effective and efficient service delivery.

In his remarks, MIM acting Executive Director, Samson Sikelo Phiri assured that the institution will deliver the best of its training program.

"This training is part of the government's initiative to address gaps, challenges and audit queries in the public service," he said.

Sikelo Phiri said they have assembled competent facilitators who will address the identified gaps, challenges and audit queries to the best of government's expectation.

However, he said, during the entire course, MDA representatives will be trained in public finance management legal framework, revenue, records management in the public sector, financial reporting, public procurement, expenditure, stores management, professionalism and ethics.