Africa: Gender Equality For A Sustainable Future at Heart of AllAfrica's Panel for International Women's Day

AllAfrica Global Media Group, is organizing on Monday, March 7, 2022, from 12pm, a virtual panel on the theme Gender Equality For A Sustainable Future. This event, which is a continuation of previous years, is a way for our platform on Africa to celebrate International Women's Day.

For this edition, allafrica.com highlights the challenges of climate change for women in rural areas, in this case women farmers in sub-Saharan Africa. Participants and panellists will have the opportunity to demonstrate how gender equality can help strengthen the resilience of African countries by giving women access to land - in line with the reflection undertaken by the UN with a view to achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

During COP26 in Glasgow (Scotland), funding commitments in favor of Africa were collected, with a goal of enabling the continent to meet development commitments by 2030.

This day of reflection dedicated to the rights of women and their development in today's society is an opportunity to recall the importance of their participation, which is more than necessary for the development of Africa.

In this dynamic, the AllAfrica Global Media Group, through its AWA program (AllAfrica Women's Agenda), will highlight the full capacity of sub-Saharan women to participate decisively in the sustainable development of the continent. Hence the importance of their economic empowerment.

The education of young girls remains a priority for AllAfrica, which encourages the awareness of current generations on the current challenges for a sustainable Africa. This challenges governments, technical and financial partners, civil societies, among other actors, on the need to involve women more in their sustainable development plans.

Contact: Bacary DABBO (bdabo@allafrica.com or +221 77 538 92 46) for more information