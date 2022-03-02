Algeria: Towards Creation of Emergency Centers in Country's Different Regions

2 March 2022
Algerie Presse Service (Algiers)

Oran — Minister of Health Abderrahmane Benbouzid underlined Tuesday, in Oran, that the public authorities seek to create emergency centers in the country's different regions.

In a statement to the press on the sidelines of his working and inspection visit to the province, the minister underlined that President of the Republic Abdelmadjid Tebboune gave instructions to create emergency hospitals.

In this regard, Benbouzid announced that he will soon pay visits to several provinces, like Annaba, Bordj Bou Arreridj and Mascara to achieve this objective.

When inspecting the hospital of Oued Tlelat, which is under construction, the minister said that it will be converted into an emergency center. This infrastructure has all the necessary conditions and is outside the city, near the east-west highway, entitling it to be a regional center for the inhabitants of Oran and bordering provinces.

Abderrahmane Benbouzid aslo visited the Gdyel hospital project, which is completed, and expressed his satisfaction at the quality of the works achieved by a Turkish company.

In this respect, he said that the public authorities plan to strengthen the partnership with the Turkish for the construction of hospitals.

