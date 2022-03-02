Nigerian Women Protest After Lawmakers Reject Bills Seeking Gender Equality

PREMIUM TIMES reported how federal lawmakers on Tuesday voted on 68 bills that seek to alter the Constitution.

Scores of Nigerian women protested Wednesday at the National Assembly against the rejection of several bills seeking gender equality in the country.

Of the 68 legislations, about five bills sought to promote more opportunities for women in political parties, governance and the society at large.

All five bills were rejected.

One of the bills sought to grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of a Nigerian woman. Already, a Nigerian man's foreign-born wife is automatically a Nigerian citizen.

Another bill sought to allocate 35 per cent of political positions based on appointment to women.

On Wednesday, the women, led by many civil society groups, carried placards to express their grievances. They were addressed by the Minority Leader of the Senate, Eyinnaya Abaribe, who said he supported the bills but was outvoted. He asked the women to seek the voting records to know which lawmakers voted against the bills.

More details later...