Nigerian Women Protest After Lawmakers Reject Bills Seeking Gender Equality

QueenestherIroanusi/PremiumTimes
National Assembly.
2 March 2022
Premium Times (Abuja)
By Queenesther Iroanusi and Ttilope Fadare

PREMIUM TIMES reported how federal lawmakers on Tuesday voted on 68 bills that seek to alter the Constitution.

Scores of Nigerian women protested Wednesday at the National Assembly against the rejection of several bills seeking gender equality in the country.

PREMIUM TIMES reported how federal lawmakers on Tuesday voted on 68 bills that seek to alter the Constitution.

Of the 68 legislations, about five bills sought to promote more opportunities for women in political parties, governance and the society at large.

All five bills were rejected.

One of the bills sought to grant citizenship to foreign-born husbands of a Nigerian woman. Already, a Nigerian man's foreign-born wife is automatically a Nigerian citizen.

Another bill sought to allocate 35 per cent of political positions based on appointment to women.

On Wednesday, the women, led by many civil society groups, carried placards to express their grievances. They were addressed by the Minority Leader of the Senate, Eyinnaya Abaribe, who said he supported the bills but was outvoted. He asked the women to seek the voting records to know which lawmakers voted against the bills.

More details later...

Read the original article on Premium Times.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Premium Times. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X