Uganda: Mulago Hospital Boss Arrested

1 March 2022
Nile Post News (Kampala)
By Crispus Mugisha

The Mulago National Referral Hospital Executive Director Dr. Byarugaba Baterana has been arrested by the State House Health Monitoring Unit.

According to the Unit head, Dr. Warren Naamara, the arrest was conducted to help in the follow-up on investigations around the miss/management of the hospital.

"Yes, we invited him to explain to us a few things," Dr. Naamara said before excusing himself.

At the beginning of last month, four people were arrested over an Shs20.5b fraud at Mulago Hospital.

This followed an audit report from the State House Health Monitoring Unit citing that the hospital was involved in the irregular recruitment of two firms that forged documents to enable them to win a tender to provide services at the hospital.

Although this may not be the reason for DR Baterana's arrest, the State House Unit is on record to have conducted an audit into the hospital following orders from President Museveni.

According to the audit, there has been improper accounting of funds at the hospital, forgery of accounting details by service providers of the hospital and these have caused a heavy loss to the government financially.

The report also cited embezzlement and gross misuse of office by certain big wigs at the hospital.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Nile Post News. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X