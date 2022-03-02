Liberia Listed On the UK Stock Exchange for the First Time

Monrovia — The London Stock Exchange plc (LSE) has listed Liberia on the UK stock exchange list through the HAMAK Gold Limited, a gold exploration and development company.

This is the first time in Liberian mining history to have a Liberian-controlling shareholders company registered and listed on the London stock exchange for trading, to raise funds for eploration in Liberia and assets acquisition.

HAMAK is a Liberian-UK partnership company that focusses on highly prospective gold Licences in Liberia.

HAMAK Gold's Ltd, Board and Senior Management, led by Executive Director, Nicholas Karl Smithson, and Executive Chairman, Amara KAMARA, have extensive experience in the resources and mining sector in Africa.

The Company holds two highly prospective Gold Mineral Exploration Licences (MELs) and also holds an option to acquire a further five MELs in Liberia, which is considered highly prospective for Gold and is geologically similar to neighbouring Gold producing Countries such as Guinea, Mali, Ivory Coast and Ghana.

With an experienced board and excellent operational history in the region, HAMAK Gold will implement its strategy to quickly, efficiently and safely explore its licenses to lead to early exploration success.

At a day long acquaintance meeting with the government of Liberia and the company,

Executive Chairman of HAMAK Gold Limited , Amara KAMARA, described Liberia's admission into the UK stock exchange as a milestone for the country.

"Today's admission in London is a very significant, and exciting news for all of us at HAMAK Gold Limited and Liberia at Large.

He noted that the admission of HAMAK Gold Limited marks a good beginning of Liberia unexplored natural mineral resources sector.

"The funds raised on admission will enable us to deliver on our short term Exploration Strategies to identify significant occurrences of gold in high priority areas of the Nimba and Gozohn licences."

He expressed gratitude in the HAMAK team for their hard work and not giving up on Liberia.

"I would like to take this opportunity to Thank the HAMAK Gold Limited, Team for all their hard work in the lead up to this successful Admission to trading and Extend a warm welcome to our new shareholders."

He noted that the listing process has been a difficult and Expensive process, "But we believe it demonstrates that Liberian-led and majority owned Companies have the capability to transact on major international stock Exchanges," he noted.

He said Risk Capital to conduct Exploration is always difficult to find, even more so as a Private Company.

However, by being a public Listed Company, there are opportunities to raise capital and the profile of your business, Amara has said.

Amara however noted that the achievement By HAMAK Gold LTD is an opportunity to highlight the potential of Liberia as a safe and well-regulated destination for Exploration and Mining for both Local and International investors.

"I would Like to take this time to Extend our heartfelt thanks and appreciation to The Government and people of Liberia, Particularly The Ministries Of Finance & Development planning, The National Investment Commissions, The Ministry of Mines & Energy, and Big Thanks to all of our friends and well-wishers,"

Speaking earlier, HAMAK Executive Director, Nicholas Karl Smithson, described Liberia as safe place to do business.

He said partnering with a Liberian entrepreneur like Amara to surface on the London Stock exchange market should be an eye opener for other Liberian entrepreneurs that Liberian can do better.

"I met Amara on diamond venture three years ago and since those three years we had had good working relationship that has led us founding a company which surfaced Liberia on the stock list of the UK,"

He continue as saying, "I am going back home and will tell the whole world that Liberia is safe to do business," he told FPA interview.

Gesler E. Murray, Minister, Ministry of Mines and Energy could also hold back his laughter as he expressed gratitude in Liberians who continue to put their country on the world map.

He disclosed that the Company, HAMAK, is exploring in the southern part of Liberia, saying the company is currently mining gold with the hope of expanding in other areas.

For his part, National Investment Commission Chair, Molewvleh B. Gray describe the venture as milestone for Liberia,

Gray said this should set the stage for every other Liberian to muster the courage to venture and partner with international investigators.