Liberia: 'We Are Non-Profit' - Golden Veroleum Liberia Chief Executive Director Discloses￼

Monrovia — The Chief Executive Director of Golden Veroleum Liberia (GVL) Ferdy Surya Handojo says his institution is not for profit. However, he promised to improve their facilities in Montserrado, Sinoe, Grand Kru, and Maryland Counties.

Mr. Handojo made this assertion when his institution, the Golden Veroleum Liberia was honored by the Free Conscious Independent and Objective Thinkers of Liberia for providing a proper working environment for its employees.

"I like to point out that we are non-profit. We are non-profit, and so, we apologize if there are things that may not be appropriate but we commit to promote our continued improvement in all of the areas," Handojo said.

According to Mr. Handojo, with all of the challenges his institution is facing he was glad to be recognized by a civil society organization.

He added: "I want to thank you for giving us this recognition and appreciation. I accept this on behalf of my GVL family. This won't happen without my GVL family."

Mr. Handojo continues: "We from GVL commit to promoting the continued development of our operation with all of the challenges that we have. Our mission is not ending today; we still have years to go. We need everybody's support to assist GVL to sustain in Liberia."

The Chief Executive Director of Golden Veroleum Liberia furthers that his institution has about 3500 Liberians at its concession company in all four counties.

Presenting the honor, the Chairman of the Free Conscious Independent and Objective Thinkers of Liberia Morris A.S. Swen said his institution has established that the Golden Veroleum Liberia has consistently made its annual contributions to land holders through its Community Development Fund.

This, the civil society group says has reduced poverty among residents in surrounding the concession areas.

According to Swen, Golden Veroleum Liberia has maintained full compliance with statutory requirements such as the payment of lawful taxes to the government of Liberia and ensuring social security protection for its employees thereby paving the way for a happy life after retirement.

"Golden Veroleum Liberia has distinguished itself in terms of its style of management, as a result of its exceptional managerial and administration practices; Golden Veroleum Liberia is gradually growing into being an emerging and premier oil palm producer on the African Continent and the World at large in the next few years to come," Swen said.

He added: "In view of the above, the Board of Directors of the Free Conscious Independent and Objective Thinkers of Liberia have overwhelmingly selected Golden Veroleum Liberia as the best performed concession company for the year 2021, while its CEO Mr. Ferdy S. Handojo is being honored as the most outstanding chief executive officer of the year 2021 respectively."