Liberia: Leaked Hidden Complaint to Police Exposes How Min. Isaac Doe Brutalized His Victim

Monrovia — When the Episcopalian Priest heard that his daughter, Britina Johnson, had been brutalized by the Deputy Minister of Youth & Sport for Youth Development, Isaac Doe, he immediately called a relative to intervene in the matter. The case ended at the Zone 8 Police Depot, ELWA; a complaint was initially filed, but was later withdrawn by the victim and her father - fearing retaliation from Min. Doe.

The complaint, as filed, has been obtained by FrontPageAfrica and confirmed by a family source.

"That is exactly what she told the police," the family source said when a copy of the complaint was presented for verification. When quizzed why Britina has chosen not to speak on the matter and remained mute, the source said, "The girl is 27 years old, she's old enough to make her own decisions."

In the complaint, the 27-year-old victim stated that Min. Doe is her ex-boyfriend.

According to her account given to the police, the brutal incident occurred on Friday, February 26 night when she and her friends had gone to D'Calabash and Minister Doe arrived there later - demanding to have a conversation with her but she refused.

"Then he started misbehaving in the place so I decided to leave and go home. While on my way home, he followed me with a motorbike," she complained.

She further stated that while she was trying to park the car, Min. Doe crossed in front of her with the motorbike and pulled her out of the car from driver's seat through the front passenger's door.

"He started beating on me and choking me and he even hurt me with the Tsingtao bottle that my friend had in the car," she narrated.

According to Britina who lives on the RIA Highway, she ran into her neighbor's house for refuge.

"He took my car and my phone away, acting like he has left; as soon as I came out of the house, I was hiding to go to my house, he came back for the second time again, and jumped on me with beating and he even threatened to kill me," she further explained.

FrontPageAfrica gathered that the complaint was withdrawn as the victim's father fears that his daughter may be harmed if she pursued the case as he is based in Maryland County.

Min. Doe on Monday issued a press statement debunking his involvement with gender-based violence. He stated the FrontPageAfrica was trying to assassinate his character, though he did not respond to several phone calls on Sunday before press time.

However, the Spoon Talkshow, of which Min. Doe is a regular panelist was the first to report is involvement with gender-based violence and condemned his action on air.

According to the CEO of the SPOON Network, Mr. Staton Witerspoon, upon receiving the complaint against Mr. Doe, he called him and he gave his side of the story. However, being that the management of the SPOON Network would not tolerate any form of violence against women, they decided to suspend him from the show.

His immediate boss, Minister Zeogar Wilson was contacted by FrontPageAfrica when Min. Doe could not be reached, he informed FrontPageAfrica that he had received a phone call from someone in Maryland County informing him of what his deputy minister had been involved with. He said, he immediately tried calling Min. Doe who did not respond to his phone call.

Min. Wilson said, while he does not have the authority to suspend Deputy Minister Doe, the Ministry condemns all forms of violence against women and he hoped that the law would take its course in the matter.

The spokesman of the Liberia National Police, Moses Carter, told FrontPageAfrica that as far as the police is concerned, no case has been reported against Deputy Minister Isaac Doe.

It is also not clear why President Weah, the self-proclaimed 'Feminist-in-Chief of Liberia, has not called for an investigation into the allegation.

It can be recalled that in September 2020, President George Weah issued a proclamation declaring Rape and all forms of Sexual and Gender Based Violence as a National Emergency.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Legal Affairs Human Rights By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The Proclamation came in wake of the continuous increase of rape and sexual and gender based violence cases in most parts of Liberia, even though the rape law seeks to serve as a deterrent, to would-be violators.

Being cognizant of the psychological pain sexual and gender-based violence causes, President of Weah, established the Inter-Ministerial Taskforce on Sexual and Gender Based Violence in response to the scourge of rape and other forms of SGBV perpetrated mostly against women, girls, boys and other vulnerable people in Liberia.

"My Administration will spare no effort in ensuring that the epidemic of rape and all forms of SGBV is curtailed in Liberia. I therefore, urge all Liberians, activists, advocates, along with local and international stakeholders, to work with the government in defeating the scourge of rape in our country," Pres. Weah said.