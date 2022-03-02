Liberia: Lone Star Women U-17 Coach Dean Release 25 Players Provisional Listing for Qualifiers With Guinea￼

2 March 2022
FrontPageAfrica (Monrovia)
By Christopher C. Walker

Monrovia — The Technical Staff of Liberia Female U-17 National Team headed by Coach Famatta Dean has released a provisional listing of twenty-five (25) players for their upcoming U-17 World Cup Qualifiers with neighbour Guinea this Sunday, 6 March at the Antoinette Tubman Stadium (ATS).

The list, which is evenly matched with players from both Women Upper League and Women Lower League, created a year ago includes 3 goalkeepers, 8 defenders, 7 midfielders and 7 strikers.

The selection includes Blanco's goalkeeper Asata Dulleh, LEAD promising defenders Blessing Browne and Irene Marie Butler, Soccer Ambassador's midfielder Louise Brown and New Georgia S. Star's Laurene Sakila.

Coach Dean also selected striker Edwardline Jackson of Ambassadors FC and Antoinette Keamue of JUST FC also made the provisional cut.

Below is the full provisional listing of the Female U-17 National Team:

GOALKEEPERS: DULLEH, Asata (Blanco FC), SAYON, Martha (Shaita Angels FC), WIEFUE, Rhoda (Blanco FC)

DEFENDERS: BROWNE, Blessing (LEAD), BOGAR, Princess (Brakay FC), BUTLER, Irene Marie (LEAD), DORLEY, Aminata (United Girls FC), CAPEHART, Aline (Ambassador), TOOMEY, Aggie (New Georgia S. Star FC), TAMBA, Irene (New Georgia S. Star FC), BLAMA, Malusu (Shaita Angels FC)

MIDFIELDERS: BROWN, Louis (Soccer Ambassadors FC), TEAH, Nelresa (Shaita Angels FC), ACQUAH, Dorcas (Shaita Angels FC), TARGBE, Gloria (Ambassador), SAKILA, Laurene (New Georgia S. Star FC), FATOMAH, Hawa (World Girls FC), KROMAH, Zeta (LEAD)

STRIKERS: QUACHI, Jessica (LEAD), SARYON, Makasian (Ravia FC), JACKSON, Edwardline (Ambassador), GLAO, Dalphine (Soccer Ambassadors FC), JAH, Hannah (New Georgia S. Star), KEAMUE, Antoinette (JUST FC), JUERY, Wonder (Soccer Ambassadors FC)

