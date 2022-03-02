Liberia: Plenary to Act NEC Request for By-Election in Lofa￼

Monrovia — Plenary of the Liberian Senate has forwarded a communication from the National Elections Commission (NEC) relative to the holding of the pending by-election in Lofa County to its Committees on Autonomous Commission as well as Ways, Means, Finance and Budget to Liaise with the House of Representatives for action on the proposed budget.

The Senate decision is based on a communication received from the NEC submitting a budget of US$1,934,720.80 while the date for the election is set for May 10, 2022. The NEC stated that its submission is based on the Senate's notification to the Commission of a vacant Senatorial seat in Lofa County.

It can be recalled on February 16, 2022, the Liberian Senate communicated with the Board of Commissioners of NEC, stating the final ruling of the Supreme Court of Liberia arising from the Bill of Information proceedings which subsequently incapacitates Lofa County Senator-elect Brownie Samukai from serving as Senator of Lofa County.

Meanwhile, the two Senate Committees charged with the matter are expected to conclude their coordination with the relevant Committees of the House of Representatives and report to Plenary within two weeks.

In a related senate news, the Plenary of the Liberian Senate has cited the Minister of Finance and Development Planning (MFDP) on Thursday, March 3, 2022 to provide detail explanation on a communication submitted to the August Body detailing the domestic and external debts Portfolio of the government.

The decision of the Liberian Senate was triggered by a communication submitted by Montserrado County Senator Abraham Darius Dillon requesting Plenary to cite the authority of the MFDP to provide detailed information on the Country's domestic and external debts Portfolio.

Senator Dillon expressed concerns that the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning must state the list of vendors, what services they performed and whether a bid was conducted for such vendor to be contracted, and what specific amount is owed to each vendor as opposed to placing a bulk figure in the budget to pay domestic and external debts.

The communication from the Ministry of Finance and Development Planning, which was accompanied by a list of vendors and debts owed has been distributed to every Senator in preparation of the Minister's appearance on Thursday, March 3, 2022.