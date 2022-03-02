Tunisia: Sfax Hosts 2nd CHI, March 7-15

Tunis/Tunisia — Sfax city will play host to the 2nd Culinary Heritage International Festival (CHIF), organised on March 7-15 by the "Saveurs de Mon Pays" Association.

12 countries will partake in this event, namely Tunisia, Algeria, Libya, Oman, Saudi Arabia, Italy, Cote d'Ivoire, Gabon, Senegal, 'Egypt, Cameroon and Turkey.

This international festival is the fruit of various culinary actions organised in Sfax since 2013 thanks to the region's history and rich culinary heritage, as well as the locals' passion to proudly preserve their traditions.

This edition as the previous one aims to entrench the approach of the association and its partners as regards the principle of sharing and discovery between the "inter-Tunisian" and international participants of the various local products, craftsmen and commercial signs, etc., within the orbit of authentic culinary and local products, thanks to the cultural, social and culinary exchange specific to each participating country with various tasting programmes.

On the opening day of the festival, a round table on "ways of food preservation: heritage and ancestral practices" will be organised and a commercial and crafts space at the "Madiha Trabelsi" traditional wear space will be inaugurated.

An international culinary competition is also on the agenda.