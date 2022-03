Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia will take part in BATIMATEC ALGER, the international exhibition for Construction, Building Materials and Public Works, due on May 15-19 in Algiers, the Exports Promotion Centre (French: CEPEX) said on Wednesday.

Tunisia's participation is part of the implementation of the National Programme of Fairs and Exhibitions Abroad for 2022..

Only Tunisian enterprises offering Tunisian products or services are entitled to participate.