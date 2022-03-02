Tunisia: Bank Deposit Guarantee Fund - BFT Depositor Compensation Within 20 Working Days

2 March 2022
Tunis Afrique Presse (Tunis)

Tunis/Tunisia — Following notification by the Committee for the Rescue of Troubled Banks on February 28, 2022 of the cessation of payment of La Banque Franco-Tunisienne, the Bank Deposit Guarantee Fund said compensation for depositors will be made within 20 working days starting February 28.

The fund will notify depositors of the timetable and procedures to be compensated within time limits set for the purpose.

Eligible deposits are covered by the fund guarantee pursuant to the provisions of Law No. 2016-48 of July 11, 2016 on banks and financial institutions and government decree No. 2017-268 of February 1, 2017, on rules of intervention, organisation and operation of the Guarantee Fund and conditions of depositor compensation.

