Nigeria: Anambra Assembly Urges Obiano to Rehabilitate Ogbaukwu Cave

The Anambra House of Assembly has urged Governor Willie Obiano to rehabilitate the Ogbaukwu Cave and Waterfalls in Owerre-Ezukala, Orumba South Local Government Area, for tourism purposes.

The resolution followed a motion raised by Emmanuel Nwafor, representing Orumba South State Constituency, under Matters of Urgent Public Importance, at the plenary on Tuesday.

Mr Nwafor, in a motion, said that the cave was one of the largest caves in Nigeria.

"It calls for concern that the deplorable condition of the cave has turned it to a danger zone instead of a recreational facility for tourist attraction.

"Tourism is one of the major revenue drives for most developed nations.

"I strongly believe that if the state government can rehabilitate this cave for tourism purposes, it will create employment and generate revenue for the state," he said.

Supporting the motion, Pete Ibida, representing Njikoka ll State Constituency, said that countries like Kenya made so much revenue from tourism.

"I urge Governor Obiano to invest in the cave and make it a modern tourist institution so that people will travel from all over to enjoy our natural endowment.

"Governor Obiano should also prioritise the rehabilitation of this cave as a parting gift to the people of the state," Mr Ibida said.

Ejike Okechukwu, representing Anaocha State Constituency, advised the state government to develop tourism as a means of diversifying the state economy.

Such diversification would attract foreign investors and exchange, Mr Okechukwu said.

The Speaker, Uchenna Okafor, urged the governor to direct the state commissioners for tourism and diaspora, and any other relevant agency to rehabilitate the Ogbaukwu Cave and Waterfalls for tourism purposes.

The House sympathised with the people of Ebenebe Community in Awka North over the recent killings at a burial ceremony.

The House, however, urged residents to be security conscious at all times.