Egypt: The Emergency Meeting of the Arab League Council to Discuss the Ukrainian Crisis

An emergency meeting of the Arab League Council at the level of permanent representatives started on Monday 28-2-2022, at the headquarters of the General Secretariat of the League of Arab States, under Kuwait and in the presence of Assistant Secretary General of the Arab League Hossam Zaki to discuss the latest developments in Ukraine.

Egypt's delegation to the meeting is led by its permanent representative to the Arab League Mohamed Abul Kheir.

The meeting comes at Egypt's request that was supported by the Kuwait, Jordan and a number of Arab countries.

The meeting will issue a statement reflecting the Arab vision concerning the current situation in Ukraine.

Message of the Secretary-General of the League of Arab States

Arab League Secretary General Ahmed Abul Gheit said on Monday the body's General Secretariat is following with deep concern the successive developments in Ukraine and their serious military and humanitarian consequences.

"We are aware of the positions of all parties - and they are all friendly parties - and we believe it was necessary to intensify work in order to reach arrangements that satisfy everyone without resorting to military force, because wars have their sad and high costs unfortunately," Abul Gheit said in a message read out by Arab League's Assistant Secretary General Hossam Zaki to an extraordinary meeting of the AL Council at the level of permanent delegates.

"But now we are facing this delicate circumstance, and we believe it is imperative for all peace-loving countries and organizations to move quickly in order to stop escalation and not fuel it, restore dialogue, and seek to settle the crisis through indispensable diplomacy to avoid deterioration of the situation and expansion of the conflict," he added during the meeting held at the Arab League headquarters in Cairo.

Abul Gheit called for engaging in serious international action to put an end to the current crisis politically and diplomatically in a way that leads to restoring stability and achieving security for all; in light of respect for international law and the Charter of the United Nations.

Final Statement of the Arab League Council

The Arab League (AL) Council at the level of permanent delegates has voiced concerns over the escalating tension in Ukraine, expressing full support for all efforts aimed to settle the crisis peacefully through dialogue and diplomacy.

It also reviewed the impact of the Ukrainian-Russian conflict on international peace and security, particularly on Arab countries.

In a press release at the end of its extraordinary meeting, the Council stressed the following:

- The importance of respecting the principles of international law and the UN Charter.

- Sparing no effort to ease such tensions in order to restore stability.

- Urging more coordination among Arab countries to ensure the safety of Arab communities and diplomatic missions in light of the Russian-Ukrainian conflict.

- Forming an Arab liaison group at the ministerial level to remain in touch with the parties concerned to find a diplomatic solution to the crisis.