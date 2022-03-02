Egypt: E-Promotional Campaign On Tourist Destinations Makes Great Success

The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry has lauded significant success achieved by the electronic promotional campaign it launched early this year entitled "Sunny Christmas".

The ministry detailed in a statement on Tuesday 1/3/2022that the campaign coincided with the Christmas and the New Year celebrations and was completed under the slogan of "Sunny January", making remarkable success on different social media networks in Egypt and a number of countries, including the UK, Germany, Ukraine, Italy, France, Russia and the US.

The launch of the campaign contributed to promoting and increasing the number of tourists visiting Egypt and encouraging Egyptians to spend vacations in the Egyptian tourist cities, the ministry added.

Amr el-Qadi, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority, said the campaign, which was launched on December 25 and lasted for 4-8 weeks, successfully targeted 107 million users of social media networks in the respective countries.