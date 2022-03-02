Egypt: E-Promotional Campaign On Tourist Destinations Makes Great Success

2 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

The Tourism and Antiquities Ministry has lauded significant success achieved by the electronic promotional campaign it launched early this year entitled "Sunny Christmas".

The ministry detailed in a statement on Tuesday 1/3/2022that the campaign coincided with the Christmas and the New Year celebrations and was completed under the slogan of "Sunny January", making remarkable success on different social media networks in Egypt and a number of countries, including the UK, Germany, Ukraine, Italy, France, Russia and the US.

The launch of the campaign contributed to promoting and increasing the number of tourists visiting Egypt and encouraging Egyptians to spend vacations in the Egyptian tourist cities, the ministry added.

Amr el-Qadi, CEO of the Egyptian Tourism Authority, said the campaign, which was launched on December 25 and lasted for 4-8 weeks, successfully targeted 107 million users of social media networks in the respective countries.

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 Egypt State Information Service. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X