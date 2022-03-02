Egypt: FM Reaffirms Egypt's Support for Int'l Disarmament Efforts

Foreign Minister Sameh Shoukry has stressed that Egypt backs efforts on disarmament, particularly nuclear disarmament.

The minister's remarks came on Tuesday 1/3/2022 in a recorded speech he addressed to the high-level segment of the Conference on Disarmament in Geneva, urging countries to meet their commitments to the Treaty on the Non-Proliferation of Nuclear Weapons.

Ambassador Ahmed Ehab, Egypt's permanent envoy to the United Nations and international organizations in Geneva, said the minister also reviewed efforts exerted over more than 26 years for making the Middle East an area free of weapons of mass destruction (WMDs).

Shoukry underlined the need to ensure that the international community will support efforts on the establishment of a Middle East zone free of nuclear weapons, highlighting success made by the first and the second sessions of the UN conference to realize such goals.

Egypt looks forward to making further contributions on disarmament and cooperating and coordinating with all member states to realize the desired goals of having a Middle East area free of nuclear weapons and WMDs, the minister added.