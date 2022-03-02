Egypt Jumps 5 Points in World Bank Report On Women Empowerment

2 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

Egypt has scored 50.6 points in the World Bank's Women, Business and the Law 2022 report, up from the 45 points it got in the 2021 report, International Cooperation Minister Rania Al-Mashat said on Tuesday1/3/2022.

This score puts Egypt among the list of nations that embarked on positive measures to promote gender equality and women's empowerment and eliminate any practices depriving women of their rights, to serve the country's sustainable development efforts, the minister said.

The report depends on eight indicators structured around women's interactions with the law as they move through their careers: Mobility, Workplace, Pay, Marriage, Parenthood, Entrepreneurship, Assets, and Pension.

Highlighting Egypt's policies on women's empowerment and equality, the report cited a government strategy adopted in 2021 that had resulted in the prime minister issuing Decree No. 827/2021 to establish a "one-stop shop for protecting women victims of violence" to receive any violence reports or complaints and take a decisive action to address them.

As for the entrepreneurship indicator, Egypt made access to credit easier for women by prohibiting gender-based discrimination in financial services, the report says, noting that Egypt's score in the World Bank's entrepreneurship indicator accelerated to 100 in the 2022 report, up from 75 recorded in 2021.

