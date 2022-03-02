Egypt Reports 1,322 New Coronavirus Cases, 36 Fatalities

The Health Ministry said on Tuesday night 2/3/2022 that 1,322 new coronavirus cases were detected, upping the total number of confirmed infections since the outbreak in the country began to 485,093.

In a statement, Spokesman for the Health Ministry Hossam Abdel Ghaffar said 36 patients have died from the virus over the past 24 hours, raising the death toll to 24,110.

As many as 2,008 patients were discharged from isolation hospitals after receiving necessary medical care, taking the number of recovered cases to 415,490 so far, the spokesman said.