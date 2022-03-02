Egypt: 181 Egyptians Back Home From Ukraine On Board Egyptian Flight

2 March 2022
Egypt State Information Service (Cairo)

An Egyptian plane coming from Romania arrived at Cairo International Airport (CIA) on Tuesday night 1/3/2022 bringing back home 181 Egyptians fleeing the conflict in Ukraine.

The returnees were flown back home amid tight health safety precautions. All procedures were taken to facilitate their entry measures.

Earlier in the day, Assistant Foreign Minister for Consular Affairs Salah el-Din Abdel Sadeq headed for the Romanian capital, Bucharest, on board the EgyptAir plane designated to evacuate the Egyptian nationals who left Ukraine via Romania.

MENA

Read the original article on Egypt Online.

