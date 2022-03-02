Egypt: Interior Minister Arrives in Tunis to Partake in Arab Ministerial Talks

Interior Minister Mahmoud Tawfik arrived in Tunis Tuesday 1/3/2022 leading a high-level security delegation to partake in the 39th session of the Arab Interior Ministers Council that will kick off Wednesday in the Tunisian capital.

He was welcomed at Carthage airport by his Tunisian counterpart Taoufik Charfeddine, Egypt's Ambassador to Tunisia Ihab Fahmy and Secretary General of the ministerial council Mohamed bin Ali Kuman.

The minister stressed in statements he gave to the press after his arrival the importance of his participation in the event given the mounting security challenges besetting the Arab world, calling for closer inter-Arab security coordination at the bilateral and multilateral levels to confront all threats especially those of religious fanaticism.

The ministerial council's general secretariat said on Saturday that a 10th draft progressive plan for an Arab strategy against the illegal use of narcotics and psychotropic drugs, a 6th draft progressive plan for an Arab civil defense strategy, and a 9th draft progressive plan for an Arab counter-terrorism strategy are among the issues that will figure high on the event's agenda.

Representatives of the Arab League, the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the European Union, the UN Counter-Terrorism Office, the International Criminal Police Organization (Interpol), the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC), and the European Union Agency for Law Enforcement Cooperation (Europol) will participate in the session.

MENA