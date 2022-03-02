Ghana: Eschew All Vices, Concentrate On Studies, Goals in Life - Sosu

The Member of Parliament (MP) for Madina Constituency, Mr Francis Xavier Sosu, has urged the youth to eschew all vices and concentrate on their studies and goals in life, not giving room to hindrances and setbacks.

That, he explained,was the only way they would live life to the fullest and explore their potentials.

Mr Sosu was speaking at a conference in Accra last Saturday organised by Made for More, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO).

Themed "Phenomenal You," the meeting was also to encourage the youth to take up tasks and resolve to win in all aspects of their lives.

The MP for Madina Constituency said most of the youth today seemed handicapped because they felt they could not do enough by themselves.

He noted that they felt things would remain the same due to their present situations, hence, they tend to be relaxed in taking and working towards their plans and goals.

"Most of the youth do not think they can be rich because they were born poor and all they see around them in life is poverty," he said.

"When you go to school and come home you are greeted by province and since poverty is around you, because of this reason some students would not like to come home because of their poor background," he added.

For this, Mr Sosu charged young people to deal with such negative thoughts and focus and becoming better persons and leaving life well.

Indicating that everything was possible, particularly with God and one puts his or her mind to it, he stressed that having positive thoughts and visions could help one in becoming successful and abhorring negativity.

"If you're bold to face reality, though your parents may be poor but you can be rich", he said.

"Everything is possible, it doesn't matter the family you were born. It is about choice, what you choose to be and what you want to be," he added.

Mr Sosu further said one could be significant if one made the right choices, sacrificed and remained committed to his purpose.

Mr Ibrahim Kwame Asante, Founder of Significant International Training Systems (SITS) who reiterated that changing one's thing could change one's life, said the fundamental principles of living life to the fullest began with a renewal of the mind.

He also encouraged the youth to equip themselves skills and other management skills that would help push them to the top.

Made for More is a public speaking group that focuses on organising conferences on self-awareness, image branding, career counselling, and capacity building.

It is aimed at raising millions of young ones who are at the core of their game and winning in career, ministry, marriage and all aspects of their lives.