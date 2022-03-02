Ghana: UBA Ghana Board Chairman Commends Outgone Managing Director

The Board Chairman of UBA Ghana Ltd, Mr Kweku Awotwi, has commended outgoing Managing Director of UBA Bank Ghana Plc, Mr Olalekan Balogun, for his sterling leadership over the past two years.

Mr Awotwi gave the commendation in his remarks at a send-off party held for Mr Balogun to bid him farewell for serving the Ghana subsidiary and leading the team to grow the business.

Present at the ceremony were some board members including, Mr Francis Ayim, Mr Ivan Avereyireh, Mr Francis Koranteng and Executive Management Committee members as well as some Business Managers and Unit Heads.

Mr Awotwi eulogised the contributions of the outgoing Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, in advancing the performance of the bank over the last two years he served as head of the bank.

The management, business managers among others presented Mr Balogun with gifts in appreciation of his commitment.

He was also adorned in the traditional Kente attire to serve as a symbol of the Ghanaian heritage.

In his remark, Mr Balogun expressed gratitude for the opportunity to lead the bank, noting that the resilience and dedication displayed by his administration were through efforts of the Board, executive management and staff.

He thanked his employers for seeing such leadership qualities in him and giving him the opportunity to steer the affairs of the bank.

During his tenure as CEO, Mr Balogun led the bank to increase its deposits and also make profits for the 2021 financial year.

He is being succeeded by Mr Chris Ofikulu, who assumed office on February 20, 2022.