Nigeria: Lawmakers Kick As Osinbajo's Wife Visits House to Observe Voting On Constitution Amendment

2 March 2022
This Day (Lagos)
By Udora Orizu

Some members of the House of Representatives yesterday kicked against move to usher in the Wife of the Vice President(VP), Dolapo Osinbajo to witness voting on the clauses up for consideration in the Constitution Amendment Bills.

The Speaker, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, who presided over the session had called on the House Leader, Hon. Ado Doguwa, to suspend relevant rules of the House and move that the VP's wife should be ushered in to witness the proceedings.

This generated screams of nays from lawmakers across party lines. However, the speaker cautioned his colleagues particularly the PDP lawmakers for kicking against it.

Gbajabiamila said, "Hon. Chinda and co the fact that I referred you guys as smaller parties doesn't mean you should scream no."

He thereafter, put the decision to usher in the VP's wife to voice vote, despite the nays having it, he gave it to the Ayes and the directed the House Leader, to usher in the VP wife.

Read the original article on This Day.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2022 This Day. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 600 reports a day from more than 100 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.

X