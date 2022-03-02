Tunisia: Index of Economic Freedom 2021 - Tunisia Earns 9 Ranks but Remains in Ranks of Mainly Unfree Economies - ITCEQ

Tunis/Tunisia — Tunisia has earned 9 ranks in the Index of Economic Freedom 2021, yet the Tunisian economy remains in the ranks of mainly unfree economies, the Tunisian Institute of Competitiveness and Quantitative Studies (ITCEQ) said in a report released Tuesday.

Although initiatives have been implemented to ensure the government's integrity, the ITCEQ pointed to a lack of communication and coordination to include the private sector, civil society and individuals in making, overseeing and evaluating public decisions.

Tunisia ranked 119th in 2021 against 128th in 2020, with a score of 56.6 in 2021 against 55.8 in 2020. It ranks 21st in Africa and 9th in the Arab world.

"The size of government " and "regulatory efficiency" are the best performing pillars.

The pillar "Size of government" showed the best improvement in score (65.27 against 65.27 in 2020) thanks to the "Fiscal Health" pillar up 14.2 points.

The ITCEQ underlined the need to ensure transparency, tighten the control of taxes, combat tax evasion and modernise the tax administration so that it can fully exercise its power and recover State resources with more efficiency and equity.

It is also important to "encourage operators in the informal sector to join the country's economic circuit, through fiscal and financial incentives and soften the provisions related to recruitment and dismissal."

As regards foreign trade, the ITCEQ emphasised in its report the need to improve foreign trade practices and to facilitate import-export operations at the level of the ports, particularly that of Rades, by consolidating the efficiency of stevedoring and handling services and by investing in port infrastructure and logistics with the participation of the private sector.

The Institute recommended reducing the number of authorisations in the investment law, simplifying procedures and reducing the time required for administrative services by switching to digitisation.