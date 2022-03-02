Gambia: VP Touray Calls for Attitude Change

Dr. Isatou Touray, the vice president of The Gambia has called on Gambians to change their attitude towards the national development of the country.

She made this remarks during the fifth legislative session at parliament on Monday.

She said all the issues and concerns raised by the lawmakers will be addressed at the cabinet level and the government of The Gambia would find a solution to address those issues within this five years under President Adama Barrow's administration.

VP Touray added that the ministers present at the parliament during the debate have taken notes of what the lawmakers raised and they would go back to the drawing board to find solutions to those issues for the betterment of Gambians.

She called on the lawmakers to exercise patience while government tries to make Gambia better for all.

She said if any member is coming back to the parliament they should come with an open mind and work with the government of The Gambia for the well-being of the country.

She thanked the National Assembly staff through the Speaker for their tireless efforts for the past five years.

She advised the candidates that are contesting in the upcoming parliamentary elections to advocate for the peace and stability of the country during their campaign period and after the election for the betterment of the country.

