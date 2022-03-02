Uganda: DP Blasts "Foolish Galatians" in Govt for Failure to Support Herbalist Ssenfuka's Research in Cancer, Diabetes Cure

Opposition Democratic Party has blasted government for ignoring "a great brain" in researcher, David Ssenfuka, the man behind the herbal medicine that cures cancer and diabetes.

Named SD2018, the herbal remedy has since gone through animal trials and according to the results , it is not only a remedy for diabetes but also curative after tests done by the Natural Chemotherapeutics Research Institute.

Ssenfuka last month announced the suspension of treatment and considering asylum in other countries due to continued threats against him and his herbal remedy.

Addressing the weekly press conference on Tuesday, DP president, Norbert Mao said it is appalling that African government hold in low esteem African herbal medicine which he said is on many occasions referred to us a witchcraft.

"There is a disease among Africans to hold in low esteem whatever is African. One of the worst effects of colonialism is making us believe that whatever is African is inferior, yet the whites stole our African knowledge that they use against us. They made us confuse African medicine with witchcraft which is not true," Mao said.

"Witchdoctors operate in the spiritual realm but our traditional medical people use their knowledge of herbs and that is science. Science was not introduced by colonialists but we have had it for long."

He explained that in the case of Ssenfuka's cancer and diabetes treatment, despite testimonies from a number of people and high-profile figures including former Chief Justice Wako Wambuzi, retired Justice John Bosco Katutsi, former Buweekula MP Kasole Lwanga Bwerere and Internal Affairs Minister Gen Kahinda Otafiire, government has refused to heed to calls to help the researcher get the necessary assistance to further his research.

"Ugandan government should invest more in indigenous knowledge but assisting people like Ssenfuka. He is a researcher and his area of research is cancer, diabetes and other related ailments. He should be assisted to further his research. Get certification but also patenting."

Mao however blasted people he termed as "mafia" in the medicine world that he said are threatened by Ssenfuka's cancer and diabetes herbal cure that he said are working tooth and nail to ensure it fails.

"Because Ssenfuka does have an MBCHB ( Bachelor of Medicine, Bachelor of Surgery, the primary medical degree awarded by medical schools in countries that follow the tradition of the United Kingdom),they want to make his product inferior yet people with PHDs are taking that medicine and getting healed. These are double standards," Mao fumed.

Blasting government over double standards, the DP president said it beats anyone's understanding that Prof. Ogwang who is also into herbal medicine is awarded and hailed as a great researcher but Ssenfuka who does the same thing is ignored.

"For poor Ssenfuka, no body bother to think about him. Why would Prof. Ogwang be the one to be supported and Ssenfuka is ignored? I am not saying he(Ogwang) does deserve it but what about Ssenfuka and the people who are using his innovation?"

"Prof.Ogwang is also using the same approach as Ssenfuka but because he is a professor and has studied in medical school, he is treated differently."

Foolish Galatians

Using the Bible saying of the foolish Galatians, Mao accused some government officials of allowing Ssenfuka relocate his research to another country simple because they don't care about Uganda.

"Ssenfuka to the Chinese, Japanese, Saudi Arabia and French embassies to take over his research. Wouldn't his research be a good thing for Uganda? Those officials who are interested in money instead of ensuring cure for the people never cared This is appalling."

Mao noted that it is high time government assisted Ssenfuka continue with his research, gets World Health Organisation recognition and also have his cancer and diabetes cure patented for the benefit of the country.

