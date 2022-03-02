Namibia: Tsumkwe Youths Get Poultry Production Training

A GROUP of 10 youths from Tsumkwe in eastern Namibia last week underwent a two-day poultry production training facilitated by the Food and Agriculture Organisation of the United Nations (FAO).

According to a statement from the organisers, the training was part of the technical assistance from FAO, which included the provision of a functional poultry structure, poultry feed, vaccines and about 100 Lohmann Brown chicken layers.

The scheme is intended to complement Tsumkwe's integrated community-based food systems project initiated by the World Food Programme (WFP) through donations from the Brazilian embassy and the Africa Group Heads of Mission in partnership with Standard Bank Namibia.

Youth skills development officer Ingrid Kavari, a small-scale poultry farmer from Omaheke region, took the trainees through an intense course on breeding layers, covering key aspects such as egg production, meat production, bio-security, poultry health and diseases, feed production, composting, processing and marketing.

"Poultry farming requires a hands-on approach and is not for the faint-hearted. I therefore encourage you all to be highly committed when undertaking poultry farming," Kavari said.

Amand Mbambo, the agricultural extension officer in the Tsumkwe constituency, motivated the group to use the skills and knowledge they acquired through the training to uplift themselves.

"This training is very important as it imparts new valuable skills and knowledge that, if taken seriously, have the potential to create new income opportunities that can enable you to uplift yourselves, your households and the entire community from hunger and poverty," said Mbambo.

The scheme seeks to improve the nutrition status of patients, mainly those on tuberculosis and human immunodeficiency virus treatment through the state clinic's soup kitchen, targeting pregnant and lactating women, schoolchildren and the community.

"FAO recognises the importance of poultry as a tool for poverty alleviation, food security, and income generation.

"Eggs are a rich source of proteins, which is one of the main reasons why FAO introduced the poultry scheme," said Farayi Zimudzi, the FAO representative in Namibia.

George Fedha, the WFP country representative in Namibia, said: "To address poverty, food and nutrition insecurity, it is important to work towards socio-economic and environmental outcomes at both community and national level. Our partnership with FAO, the African group of ambassadors and the embassy of Brazil in Namibia on this project strengthens the availability of healthy and diverse food, and imparts skills as a means for poverty reduction among the San communities."

One of the trainees, G!ao /Kunta, expressed joy in taking part in the programme.

"I learnt a lot on poultry farming in just two-days and I am very confident that I can now contribute positively to my community's food security situation and also sustain myself and my family in the long run," he said.

Communities at Stampriet in Hardap region and Utuseb in Erongo region are also set to benefit from similar support.