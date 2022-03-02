Liberia: Goodvision Delegation Arrives in Town for Project Visit

Following three years of cordial working relationship, a two-member team of GoodVision delegation is in the country as guests to Refuge Place International (RPI).

The two-member delegation, who include: Madam Jennifer Hyde- Executive Director, GoodVsion-USA and Michael Schubert- lead on sale and marketing

GoodVision- International (Germany), arrived in the country Sunday, February 27, 2022, via the Roberts International Airport (RIA) in Margibi County.

RPI Refuge Place International is an NGO registered in Liberia and USA that is driven to provide quality accessible and affordable health care to poor communities in Liberia. We believe in the right of all Liberians to a healthy and

productive life and that poverty should not be a barrier to accessing quality health care. We, therefore, focus our work on poor urban slum and rural communities, and prioritize the most vulnerable, in particular mothers and children.

On the other hand, GoodVision is an internationally acclaimed NGO that is involved in the production of eyeglass frames, training of local opticians, free vision testing, immediate assembly and fitting, and long-term service for the glasses.

Speaking to a team of reporters upon their arrival at the RIA, Madam Hyde indicated that the goal of their visit is to monitor the project being implemented by partner NGO RPI.

According to her, while here, they will be going out to small villages to see the outreaches that have been done by the RPI and GoodVision, while at the same time meeting some collaborators in the NGO sector to figure out the best programs to help Liberians.

She stated that the team will also find the best ways forward to extend their work to other parts of the country so as to help Liberians in the health sector as well as find opportunities that will better the lives of the people.

"I am so happy in Liberia. I came to meet my colleagues who I have been working with for over three years and to see the good works the GoodVision does here with RPI," said the GoodVision-USA chief.

"We will be going out to small villages to see the outreaches that they do there. We will be meeting some collaborators in the NGO sector to figure out how we can help Liberians in line with the work we are doing," noted Hyde.

Jenifer disclosed that the team will also attend an upcoming graduation ceremony of GoodVision technicians who were trained by the GoodVision and RPI team over the last year.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Health By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

She also disclosed that glasses will be given at to people with eye problems for as

low as US$5.00 at the RPI eye clinic located in Bassa Town, Chicken Factory.

"The relationship with RPI has been fantastic. I am so happy to work with such talented colleagues. The glasses will be given at the RPI eye clinic for as low as five dollars," she added.

Mr. Jomah Kollie, Executive Director of RPI, revealed that RPI has been distributing free glasses for school-going kids in line with the contract that was signed.

He explained that the initiative aims to improve the performances of kids because study has proven that poor eyesight has been one problem for the underperformances of kids in school.

"Pupils have not performed well as a result of poor eyesight and we feel this can be mitigated by improving their eyesight through the provision of eyeglasses. GoodVision is the promoter [of] this," Kollie said.

James Suah, Deputy Executive Director for Programs, statistically explained that 1,124 pairs of glasses were dispensed following the screening of 7,000 plus persons across Montserrado County in 2021.

"This is a continual process that we are doing in Liberia. In 2021, we were able to dispense about 1,124 pairs of glasses and we screened 7,000 plus across Montserrado County," Suah among other things asserted.