Namibia: Eagles to Face Oman and UAE in 11-Day Cricket Tri-Series

2 March 2022
Namibia Economist (Windhoek)

Local Cricket governing body, Cricket Namibia on Tuesday announced that the country's national men's team will take part in a One Day International (ODI) tri-series against Oman and UAE from 4 to 14 March in Dubai.

Namibia will compete in five ODI games which is part of the ICC Cricket World Cup League 2, in which they will play three games against Oman, and two games against UAE.

National men's head coach, Pierre De Bruyn in a statement emphasized the importance of the tournament.

"This coming tournament is important for Namibia to work towards retaining ODI status. The conditions at the ICC Academy Oval and Sharjah cricket ground are tricky but we had the opportunity to play at these venues at the recently held World Cup," he added

The team to take part in the tri-series will include: Gerhard Erasmus (c), JJ Smit (vc), Jan Frylinck, Karl Birkenstock, Tangeni Lungameni, Bernard Scholtz, Nicol Loftie-Eaton, Craig Williams, Michael van Lingen, Stephen Baard, Ruben Trumpelmann, Zane Green (wk), David Wiese and Helao Ya France.

