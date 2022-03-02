Ghana: 17-Member C'tte to Plan 80th Anniversary Celebration of TTS Inaugurated

A 17-member committee was on Friday inaugurated to plan the 80th-anniversary celebration of the Trinity Theological Seminary, (TTS) Legon in Accra.

The team is chaired by the immediate past Presiding Bishop of the Methodist Church Rt. Reverend, Samuel K. Osabutey.

It is mandated to develop a theme around which activities of the celebrations would be organised, create a logo for the theme capable of speaking on the core values and mandate of the seminary as well as, provide a list of monthly activities to be undertaken during the period.

The committee is also expected to set a date for the anniversary, plan series of fundraising activities of a specific project that would be a landmark for the celebrations.

The other members of the committee are Rev Dr Dorothy Bea Akoto, the President, TTS, MsPamalaAblorh-Quarcoo, Director of Administration, Rev Dr John Abedu Quarshie, Dean of Students, Rev Martin A. Obeng, Seminary Chaplain, and Rev Dr Mark Aidoo, Director of Research and conferences.

The rest are Rev AbrahamBoateng, faculty representative, Mrs Joyce Boham Staff Representative who would also act as the secretary, Rev Emmanuel Arkouful Erasmus Sowah, SRC representatives, Rev. Dr George OpareKwapong, Ordained Seminary Alumni, Presbyterian Church Ghana, Rev Father Ashong, Anglican Diocese of Accra, Rev. Hedwig NaaToloo Quist, Methodist church Ghana, Rev. Dr. Bridget Ben-Naimah, Evangelical Presbyterian Church, Rev Patricia AkpeneAgbo, Global Evangelical Church, Dr. Stella Gyamfi and Nana Osae Addo Danquah, Lay Seminar Alumni.

The Chairman of the Governing Council of TTS, Rev Paul K. Boafo, inaugurating the committee charged them to seek the direction of God in all their deliberations in other to acquire that sense of unity and God's blessing in other to come out with big dreams for the seminary.

According to him, each member was endowed with a special gift of God hence their selection to fulfill the Lords desire to feed and cloth its flock.

Rt. Rev. Osabutey on behalf of the members expressed gratitude to the governing council for the confidence reposed in them and indicated that they had already started work and would not let them down.

The President of TTS, Very Rev. Prof. Johnson KwabenaAsamoah-Gyadu in his opening remarks stated that the Seminary which started with just a handful of students now have over 600 students spread across the various denominations and programmes in the country.

He charged the committee to live up to expectations in order to organise a memorable celebrations for the seminary.